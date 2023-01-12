CCPA issues notice to Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal for THIS reason

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Thursday issued notifications to e-commerce behemoths Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal, and others for allegedly selling toys on its platform without the BIS quality certification.

The Center had previously reported on Wednesday the seizure of 18,600 toys from major retailers, including Hamleys and Archies, at airports and shopping centres around the nation in the previous month. This was due to the lack of the BIS quality label on their products.

Since January 2021, the government has required toys to adhere to safety standards established by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a national standard-setting organisation.

Since January 2021, the government has required toys to adhere to safety standards established by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a national standard-setting organisation. Last year in July, the CCPA, stepping up its vigil on e-commerce platforms following a spurt in unfair trade practices, had sent notices to 5 e-commerce players for selling hazardous products on their platform.

The notices were sent to e-commerce major Amazon, Flipkart, ShopClues, Paytm Mall and Snapdeal. Apart from the e-commerce players, the authority has also issued ten notices to sellers who were found to be selling these hazardous goods.