Centre appoints Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as the Chief Economic Advisor

New Delhi: The Central government has appointed Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as the Chief Economic Advisor. Nageswaran, who has previously worked as a writer, author, teacher and consultant, has assumed charge today, January 28.

Prior to his appointment, Nageswaran has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India and in Singapore and has published extensively.

Previously, he was the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University. Nageswaran has also been a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021.

As far as his educational qualifications are concerned, he holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and a doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

The government, in October 2021, had invited applications for the post of chief economic adviser CEA to replace K V Subramanian, who completed his three-year tenure.

In his statement, he mentioned that he has decided to return to academia. "I have decided to return back to academia following the completion of my 3-year fulfilling tenure as the Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India," he said. Also Read: Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 profit rises 31% to Rs 3,403 crore

K V Subramanian was appointed as CEA on December 7, 2018, while he assumed charge on December 24 in the same year. Also Read: Manyavar IPO: Parent firm Vedant Fashions’ IPO to open on Feb 4, check price band, offer details

