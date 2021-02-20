हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Centre, states need to work closely to boost economic growth: PM Modi at Niti Aayog meet

While addressing the chief ministers and officials of state governments during the virtual meet, PM Modi said, “In the COVID period, we saw how Centre and states worked together, the nation succeeded and a good image of India was built before the entire world..."

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his happiness at the states governments and central machinery coming together to effectively fight the battle against COVID-19 pandemic and lead India’s development, the prime minister sakid so at the sixth meeting of Niti Aayog's Governing Council on Saturday (February 20, 2021).

While addressing the chief ministers and officials of state governments during the virtual meet, PM Modi said, “In the COVID period, we saw how Centre and states worked together, the nation succeeded and a good image of India was built before the entire world. Today, as we complete 75 years of independence, this governing council meet becomes even more significant.”

PM Modi also speak on how the Union Budget 2021 had uplifted the mood of the nation.

“The positive response received for this year's Budget has expressed the mood of the nation. The country has made up its mind that it wants to progress rapidly and doesn't want to lose time. The youth is playing a major role in setting the mood of the nation,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi also appealed to the state governments to reduce compliance and the number of laws that entangle the system.

PM Modi further lauded the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign and said that it is the way to “build an India that produces not only for its own needs, but also for the world and that would also stand the test of the world.

 

