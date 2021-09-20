Char Dham Yatra 2021: IRCTC unveils special train for pilgrims; check package costs, trips and more

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has unveiled a special train for "Char Dham Yatra", a pilgrimage to four Hindu shrines of Badrinath, Jagannath Puri, Rameshwaram, and Dwarkadhish.

The 16-day tour, which started from Delhi's Safdarjung Railway Station on September 18, will cover the visit to Haridwar, including Ganga ghat, temples and Ganga aarti.

Passengers will get an opportunity to visit the Lakshman Jhulla and Triveni ghat in Rishikesh and in Ayodhya, the pilgrims will visit the Ramjanam Bhoomi, Hanuman Garhi, Saryu Aarti and Nandigram.

Besides that, the pilgrims will also be able to see Varanasi for Ganga Ghat aarti and the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Visitors will also see the Jagannath temple, Golden Beach of Puri, Konark Sun Temple and Chandrabhaga Beach in Puri.

In Rameshwaram, pilgrims can visit the Ramnathswami temple and Dhanushkodi, while in Dwarka, pilgrims will get to see the Dwarkadhish Temple, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Shivrajpur beach and Bet Dwarka.

In total, the pilgrims will have to travel around 8,500 kms on this tour, the report revealed.

The train will have two types of accommodation--1st AC and 2nd AC with enhanced features such as two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager.

The Char Dham Yatra package will cost Rs 78,585 per person and that includes train journey in AC class, accommodation in deluxe hotels, all meals, all transfer and sightseeing in AC vehicles except hilly areas, travel insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers.

Live TV

#mute