Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2823168https://zeenews.india.com/economy/chennai-couple-delivers-baby-at-home-using-whatsapp-advice-heres-what-happened-next-2823168.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
HOME BIRTH CONTROVERSY

Chennai Couple Delivers Baby At Home Using WhatsApp Advice – Here's What Happened Next

The couple, 36-year-old Manoharan, an earthmover operator, and his 32-year-old wife Sukanya, are reportedly members of a WhatsApp group called 'Home Birth Experiences.'

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2024, 03:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Chennai Couple Delivers Baby At Home Using WhatsApp Advice – Here's What Happened Next File Photo

New Delhi: In a bizarre turn of events, a Chennai couple’s announcement of their newborn’s birth led to a police investigation. The couple instead of consulting medical professionals followed instructions from a WhatsApp group with over 1,000 members to deliver their baby at home. The incident has since gone viral, sparking intense debate and curiosity across social media platforms.

What purpose does the WhatsApp group serve?

The couple, 36-year-old Manoharan, an earthmover operator, and his 32-year-old wife Sukanya, are reportedly members of a WhatsApp group called 'Home Birth Experiences.' According to the Times of India, this group shares posts and illustrations guiding members on how to deliver babies at home.

The couple turned to the WhatsApp group for guidance on delivering their third child at home. Already parents to two daughters, aged eight and four, they chose to neglect medical check-ups entirely during Sukanya’s pregnancy and relied solely on the group’s advice.

When Sukanya went into labour on November 17, the couple chose to follow instructions from the WhatsApp group instead of heading to a hospital. Manoharan took matters into his own hands and reportedly assisted with the delivery himself.

Who filed a complaint against the couple?

The area’s Public Health Officer filed a complaint against the couple at the Kundrathur police station following the child’s birth. The complaint highlighted that Manoharan’s actions violated medical safety regulations. During the investigation, police questioned Manoharan and uncovered his connection to the WhatsApp group.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Who Did Maharashtra’s Muslims Vote For?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK