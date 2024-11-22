New Delhi: In a bizarre turn of events, a Chennai couple’s announcement of their newborn’s birth led to a police investigation. The couple instead of consulting medical professionals followed instructions from a WhatsApp group with over 1,000 members to deliver their baby at home. The incident has since gone viral, sparking intense debate and curiosity across social media platforms.

What purpose does the WhatsApp group serve?

The couple, 36-year-old Manoharan, an earthmover operator, and his 32-year-old wife Sukanya, are reportedly members of a WhatsApp group called 'Home Birth Experiences.' According to the Times of India, this group shares posts and illustrations guiding members on how to deliver babies at home.

The couple turned to the WhatsApp group for guidance on delivering their third child at home. Already parents to two daughters, aged eight and four, they chose to neglect medical check-ups entirely during Sukanya’s pregnancy and relied solely on the group’s advice.

When Sukanya went into labour on November 17, the couple chose to follow instructions from the WhatsApp group instead of heading to a hospital. Manoharan took matters into his own hands and reportedly assisted with the delivery himself.

Who filed a complaint against the couple?

The area’s Public Health Officer filed a complaint against the couple at the Kundrathur police station following the child’s birth. The complaint highlighted that Manoharan’s actions violated medical safety regulations. During the investigation, police questioned Manoharan and uncovered his connection to the WhatsApp group.