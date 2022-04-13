हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CNG price hike

CNG, PNG price hike: MGL increases gas prices for 2nd time in April; check latest rates

MGL has increased the prices of CNG by Rs 5 per Kg while the rates of PNG have been hiked by Rs 4.50/SCM. 

CNG, PNG price hike: MGL increases gas prices for 2nd time in April; check latest rates

New Delhi: Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has announced a revision in the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai. With the latest revision in the gas prices, CNG will now be selling at Rs 72 per Kg. On the other hand, PNG will sell at Rs 45.50/SCM in the financial capital of India. 

MGL has increased the prices of CNG by Rs 5 per Kg while the rates of PNG have been hiked by Rs 4.50/SCM. The latest gas rates are effective midnight of 12th April, 2022. 

Earlier this month, MGL had increased the prices of CNG and PNG on April 6, 2022. At that time, the price of CNG and PNG were increased by Rs 7 per Kg and Rs 5/SCM in Mumbai. 

Further, on March 31, the natural gas distribution company had decreased the prices of CNG by Rs 6 per Kg and PNG by Rs 3.50/SCM, following an order by the state government to lower the VAT on fuels to 3% from 13.5%. The rates were effective 1 April. 

According to media reports, the Central government has hiked the supply price of domestically-produced natural gas by about 110%. Further, a PTI report said that the supply price of gas from regulated fields of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) and Oil India rose to a record $6.10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) from $2.90. Also Read: Elon Musk accused of violating law while buying Twitter stock 

The rate for difficult fields such as deepwater will increase to $9.92 per mmBtu for April-September from $6.13 per mmBtu, the report added. Also Read: Retail inflation jumps to 17-month high of 6.95% in March as costlier food items pinch

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CNG price hikePNG price hikeCNGPNGMumbaiMGL
Next
Story

Retail inflation jumps to 17-month high of 6.95% in March as costlier food items pinch

Must Watch

PT4M48S

DNA: New York — Multiple injured in Brooklyn subway shooting