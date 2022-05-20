CNG price increased by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi, nearby areas

New Delhi: The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas with effect from Saturday (May 21) at 6 am.

With the latest increase in rates, CNG is now priced at Rs 75.61 per kg in Delhi, Rs 78.17 per kg in Noida, Gr. Noida, Ghaziabad and Rs 83.94 in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, IGL has also hiked gas prices in other parts of the country. In Rewari, CNG is retailing at Rs 86.07 per kg; Rs 84.27 per kg in Karnal and Kaithal; Rs 87.40 in Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur and Rs 85.88 in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand after the rise.

Since October of last year, when local and international gas prices began to rise, city gas distributors have raised prices on a regular basis.