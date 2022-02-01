LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 91.50 ahead of Budget 2022 presentation: Report

New Delhi: In what could be good news, the oil marketing companies, on Tuesday (February 1), announced a reduction in the prices of commercial 19-kg LPG cylinders by Rs 91.50.

The new rates are effective from February 1 onwards. The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 1907, according to a report by ANI.

National Oil Marketing companies have reduced commercial 19-kg LPG cylinder cost by Rs 91.50 effective from today, 1st February. 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 1907 in Delhi from today: Sources — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

Previously, the government, on December 1, 2021, had increased the prices of 19 Kg LPG commercial cylinders by Rs 100. With the hike, the cylinder was selling at Rs 2,101 in Delhi. But on January 1, 2022, the Indian Oil Corporation had reduced the price of the 19 Kg commercial cylinder by Rs 102.50, bringing the cost of a single cylinder to Rs 2,004.

However, there have been no changes to the prices of non-subsidised 14.2 kg domestic gas cylinders. The rate of non-subsidised 14.2 kg Indane domestic cylinder in Delhi is Rs 899.50, while it's selling in Kolkata at Rs 926.

In the financial capital of India, Mumbai, the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder is selling for Rs Rs 899.50, the same rate as Delhi. Meanwhile, in Chennai, the same cylinder will cost Rs 915.60.