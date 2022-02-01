हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Budget 2022

Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman will present inclusive Budget in line with needs of every sectors, says MoS Pankaj Chaudhary

Budget 2022: Chaudhary said, "Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an inclusive budget, in line with each and every sectors’ needs." 

Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman will present inclusive Budget in line with needs of every sectors, says MoS Pankaj Chaudhary

New Delhi: Ahead of the Union Budget, Union Minister of State in Ministry of Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary on Tuesday said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an inclusive budget, in line with the needs of each and every sectors. 

Union Ministers of State in the Ministry of Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad arrived at the Ministry of Finance. 

Addressing a media, Chaudhary said, "Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an inclusive budget, in line with each and every sectors’ needs. It will be benefiting everyone. All sectors (including farmers) should have expectations from today’s budget.” 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget for the year 2022-23 in parliament today at 11 am. Also Read: 5 interesting things about Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget ever since she took charge as FM

The budget session of Parliament began on Monday with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses in the Central Hall. Later, the Finance Minister tabled this year`s Economic Survey, which was centred around the theme of the "Agile approach. Also Read: Budget 2022: Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 662 points

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Budget 2022Budget 2022-23Union Budget 2022Nirmala SitharamanUnion Budget 2021-22Budget Expectations
Next
Story

Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman meets President Kovind ahead of budget presentation: Know significance

Must Watch

PT11M43S

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2021-22 in Lok Sabha