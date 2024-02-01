Bad News! LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked From Today, Check Rates In Your City

New Delhi: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Thursday announced price revisions for commercial LPG. The price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been hiked by Rs 14 and the new rates are effective from Today (Thursday, 01 February). After the price hike, retail sales price of a 19 Kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now be Rs 1,769.50.

However, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders will remain unchanged. It is important to note that monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders typically occur on the first day of each month.

Domestic cooking gas prices vary from state to state due to local taxes, and the last revision in domestic cylinder prices occurred on March 1 this year.

Prices of Indane LPG in Metros (Rs./19 kg cylinder) Applicable from February 1, 2024



You can also click Indane official website to check rates of LPG Cylinders in various cities.

Meanwhile, OMCs have today reduced the prices of aviation fuel. The reduction in prices is by about Rs 1221 per kilo liter. This is the fourth consecutive cut in ATF prices which is expected to reduce air fares. New ATF prices are applicable from today.