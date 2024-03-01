Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked From Today, Check Rates In Your City From 1 March 2024

New Delhi: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Friday announced price revisions for commercial LPG gas cylinders. The price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been hiked by Rs 25.50 and the new rates are effective from Today (Friday, 01 March).

After the price hike, retail sales price of a 19 Kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now be Rs 1,795.00. Retail sales price of a 19 Kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now be Rs 1,911.00, Rs 1749.00 in Mumbai and Rs 1960.50 in Mumbai.

However, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders will remain unchanged. It is important to note that monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders typically occur on the first day of each month.

Domestic cooking gas prices vary from state to state due to local taxes, and the last revision in domestic cylinder prices occurred on March 1 this year.

Prices of Indane LPG in Metros (Rs./19 kg cylinder) Applicable from March 1, 2024



You can also click Indane official website to check rates of LPG Cylinders in various cities.

Meanwhile, OMCs have today increased the prices of aviation fuel after consecutive cut in ATF prices . The hike in prices is by about Rs 624.37 per kilo liter. New ATF prices are applicable from today.