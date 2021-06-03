COVID-19 third wave may last for 98 days, vaccination should be key priority: SBI Report

New Delhi: The third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India could grave and as severe as the second wave, as per a latest report released by the State Bank of India (SBI).

Average duration of third wave for top countries is 98 days and that of second wave is 108 days, with third wave peak as a multiple of second at 1.8 and second wave as a multiple of first at 5.2 (for India it was at 4.2), the SBI report said.

"International experience thus suggests that the intensity of third wave is as severe as the second wave. However it is also observed that in third wave, if we are better prepared, the decline in serious case rate will lead to less number of deaths. We find out that if serious cases decline from 20% to 5% (due to better health infrastructure and rigorous vaccination) in third wave, then the number of deaths in third wave could significantly reduce to 40,000 as compared to current deaths of more than 1.7 lakh," the SBI report said.

The SBI has highlighted the importance of vaccination in order to tackle the crisis, especially young children, who as per the bank are going to be the next vulnerable group.

"So vaccination should be the key priority, especially for the children who could be the next vulnerable group. With around 15-17 crore children in the 12-18 age bracket, India should go for an advanced procurement strategy like that adopted by developed nations to inoculate this age-group," SBI said.

