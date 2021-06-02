हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
State Bank of India

SBI customers alert! Do THIS by June 30 or else your banking activities may be impacted

The country's largest bank State Bank of India has asked all its customers to link their PAN-Aadhaar by June 30 so that they can avoid any inconvenience in future.

SBI customers alert! Do THIS by June 30 or else your banking activities may be impacted

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has shared an important information with its customers stating that failing to adhering to the norm by June 30 will affect their banking activities.

The country's largest bank State Bank of India has asked all its customers to link their PAN-Aadhaar by June 30 so that they can avoid any inconvenience in future.

Although the PAN-Aadhaar link has to be done by everyone, SBI has issued an alert especially to its customers for a seamless banking service.

“We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service,” said SBI in a tweet.

The last date for linking PAN card with Aadhaar card is June 30, 2021 and failing to meet the deadline might result in attracting a late fee as well.

The previous deadline for linking PAN card with Aadhaar was March 31, 2021. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) however extended the deadline for linking of Permanent Account Number (PAN) card with Aadhaar card deadline by three months till June 30, 2021.

PAN card holders also must take note that if their PAN card is not linked with Aadhaar card by June 30, then it will become inoperative. And not only that, you will also be liable to pay a penalty of Rs 1,000. The amount though will be specified by the government, will not exceed Rs 1,000.

Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. The laminated plastic card popularly known as PAN card is an important financial document.

