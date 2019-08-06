Delhi airport gets future ready, likely to handle 100 million passengers by 2022

New Delhi: Come 2022 and the Delhi airport will be able to increase its annual passenger handling capacity to 100 million per year. In a bid to increase the handling capacity, the authorities are planning the expansion of the airport infrastructure.

Also, the airside capacity will be enhanced to handle 140 million passengers per annum (MPPA).

As per the proposed plan, the entire Terminal 1 apron will be expanded and a fourth runway will be constructed.

Terminal 1 will be three times bigger be able to handle twice the existing capacity - from existing 20 MPPA to 40 MPPA.

The expansion of phase three of Terminal 2 is to be completed by June 2022 and this also includes, doubling IT transfer area, addition of seventh check-in island and associated baggage handling system (BHS).

Here are some of the points proposed in the expansion plan:

1. Expansion of Terminal 1 apron

2. Construction of fourth runway

3. Dual Elevated Eastern Cross Taxiway ( ECT )

4. Associated airside and landside developments

5. Terminal 1 to be three times bigger to handle the double existing capacity.

6. Terminal 3 modification includes Doubling IT Transfer Area, the addition of seventh check-in island and associated BHS. IT Upgrade of complete BHS

7. Terminal 3 Phase 3 expansion to be completed by June 2022.