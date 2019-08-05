Delhi airport starts next round of expansion, to handle 100 mn passengers yearly

New Delhi: The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which manages Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), on Monday announced that it has started its next phase of expansion plan for the airport that will aim to achieve a host of targets in the coming years.

The overall development plan under Phase 3A is expected to be completed by June 2022.

After the expansion of the IGIA in the national capital, the airport will be able to handle 100 million passenger per annum by 2022, DIAL said.

Among other expansion plans include integration of the `Departure and Arrival` terminals of T1, construction of new T1 Apron, fourth runway, dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT), landside developments for circulation and connectivity improvements and T3 modification works, DIAL said.

Delhi Airport would become the first airport in India to have four runways and dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT) once the expansion is complete, DIAL added.

Terminal 3 modification includes Doubling IT Transfer Area, addition of 7th check-in island and associated BHS.