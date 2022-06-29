New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet has decided to extend the city's free ration scheme until September 30, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (June 39). According to the CM, the move will benefit nearly 73 lakh people in Delhi. In the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, he said that his government has been providing free rations to nearly 73 lakh citizens since April 2020.

"The Delhi government has been providing free ration to the people for the last couple of years. The government offers ration at a nominal rate from ration shops. However, for the last few years, we've been giving that for free. We have extended this scheme till September 30 and will continue supplying free ration in the coming months too," Kejriwal said at a online media briefing after the cabinet meeting.

Later, the government issued a statement saying that during the meeting, the Food and Civil Supplies department proposed extending the scheme for NFSA beneficiaries for four months, from June to September 2022.

The CM recognised the rising inflation caused by the pandemic and supported the merits of the proposal, saying it was important to extend the scheme to provide much-needed relief to the masses, according to a government statement.

According to a PTI report, the Delhi government distributes free rations to beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013. With over 2,000 fair price shops, the government provides 17.77 lakh ration card holders and around 72.78 lakh beneficiaries with free ration.

NFSA beneficiaries include needy people such as migrant workers, unorganised workers, construction workers, domestic helpers, and those who do not have ration cards.

Under the free ration scheme, five kg of food grains is provided free of charge to the needy in accordance with the NFS Act 2013. This equates to four kilograms of wheat and one kilogram of rice per person per month.

The Delhi government extended the free ration scheme until May 31, 2022, in December 2021.