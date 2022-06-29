New Delhi: What would you do if you receive a huge amount of money as a salary from your employer? Tell your company about the accounting mistake or withdraw the money and run away with it. Well, an employee decided to take the latter approach after he accidentally received 286 times his salary last month. According to local media, the man resigned as soon as he received the funds and vanished after promising his employer that he would return the excess payment.

Employed at Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos (Cial), one of Chile's largest cold-cut producers, the employee received 165,398,851 Chilean pesos (Rs 1.42 crore) instead of the 500,000 pesos (Rs 43,000) he was entitled to. (ALSO READ: GoM report on 28% tax on online gaming, casinos, horse racing deferred)

At first, he reported the error in the payment to a deputy manager in the human resource department of the company. The management of the firm soon found the accounting mistake and confirmed that the employee mistakenly received 286 times his monthly salary. (ALSO READ: New Wage Code from July 1 likely: 5 things that will impact salaried employees from next week)

Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos then asked the employee to return the excess payment. According to the report, the worker first agreed to visit his bank to refund the excess payment.

However, he eventually didn’t visit the bank. A week later when the company found that the funds haven’t been returned to the employer yet, they tried to contact the employee. However, much to their surprise, the messages remained unanswered.

Once the company got in touch with him, he said that overslept and would soon visit the bank branch. But on June 2, he resigned from the company. He disappeared after his resignation, according to the local report.

In a bid to recover the excess payment, the company has registered a legal complaint. However, he currently is on the run, the report said.