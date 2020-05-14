Delhi reports slowest return to workplace during lockdown 3.0, says Google mobility report

New Delhi: The National Capital reported slowest return to workplace during lockdown 3.0, says Google mobility report.

The COVID-19 Community Mobility Report (May 7), shows that Delhi (-77 percent) had the slowest return to the workplace. Other major States include Maharashtra (-71 percent), Gujarat (-61 percent), Haryana (-56 percent), Karnataka (-55 percent), Tamil Nadu (-56 percent), Uttar Pradesh (-52 percent), West Bengal (-56 percent) and Telangana (-61 percent).

The Mobility report for India shows that overall the retail and recreation category witnessed a decline of 79 percent in terms of footfall in the said period. Mobility trends under the category are for places like restaurants, cafes, shopping centers, theme parks, museums, libraries, and movie theaters.

The Grocery & pharmacy category witnessed a decline of 31 percent in terms of footfall in the said period. Mobility trends for places like grocery markets, food warehouses, farmers markets, specialty food shops, drug stores, and pharmacies.

The Park category witnessed a decline of 59 percent in terms of footfall in the said period. Mobility trends for places like national parks, public beaches, marinas, dog parks, plazas, and public gardens.

The Transit stations category witnessed a decline of 57 percent in terms of footfall in the said period. Mobility trends for places like public transport hubs such as subway, bus, and train stations.

Mobility trends for places of work showed an overall decline of 56 percent.

India has been on lockdown since March 24. The country has had three phases of lockdown till date –the first phase of lockdown was from March 24 to April 13, second phase from April 14 to May 3 and he third phase ends on May 17. Government has announced that it will come with the details of lockdown 4.0 in coming days.