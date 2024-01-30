Delhiites Can Now Earn Up To Rs 900 Every Month; Electricity Bills For Consumers With Rooftop System To Be 'Zero'

New Delhi: In what can bring joy to millions of Delhites using electricity, the Delhi Solar Policy 2024 will not only guarantee zero electricity bills but also allow them to earn by installing solar panels on rooftops of their houses.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the primary objective of the Delhi Solar Policy 2024 is to combat air pollution. Another objective is to reduce electricity bills for non-subsidized residential consumers to zero and for commercial/industrial consumers to 50 percent of their current charges.

Moreover, Kejriwal said that people opting for the scheme will also have the chance to earn an additional income ranging between Rs 700-900 per month.

Currently, the Delhi government provides 200 units of fully subsidized electricity to residents and offers a 50 percent subsidy to residential consumers using 201 to 400 units per month. Meanwhile, there no subsidy for those exceeding 400 units of electricity.

Kejriwal emphasized that residential consumers opting for this policy will enjoy zero electricity bills, regardless of their consumption levels.

"But electricity bills of all residential consumers who install solar panels on their rooftops by opting for this policy will be zero, no matter how much electricity they consume. That is the most important takeaway of the policy," Kejriwal said.

Building upon the foundations of the State Solar Policy 2016, which facilitated the installation of 1500 MW of solar power capacity in Delhi, the CM Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government introduced the Delhi Solar Policy 2024 on Monday. The policy aims to achieve a 4500 megawatts of installed solar power capacity in Delhi by 2027.

Kejriwal noted that the 2016 solar policy laid the groundwork for solar adoption in Delhi, with 250 MW of electricity generated from rooftop solar panels and an additional 1250 MW purchased from outside Delhi. The total contribution of 1500 MW of solar power under the policy significantly aided in reducing air pollution in the city.