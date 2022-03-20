Diesel price increased by Rs 25 per litre for THESE customers; check new rates in Delhi, Mumbai

New Delhi: Diesel price in India has been increased by about Rs 25 per litre for bulk customers, as the international oil prices jumps nearly 40% amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, according to a PTI report. However, the retail price of diesel remains unchanged.

In the month of March 2022, petrol pump sales have increased by a fifth as bulk users, such as operators of bus fleets and shopping malls, among others, bought diesel in retail, instead of the usual practice of ordering directly from oil companies. As a result, the loss of private retailers such as Nayara Energy, Jio-bp and Shell.

According to unnamed sources quoted in the PTI report, retailers are now finding shutting down pumps more viable than selling petrol and diesel at rates that have been on freeze for a record 136 days.

With the latest increase in diesel price for bulk customers, one litre of fuel is selling for Rs 122.05 per litre in Mumbai, an increase of Rs 25 from the previous price of Rs 94.14 in the financial capital of India.

In the national capital Delhi, diesel prices have been increased by 25 to Rs 115 per litre for bulk customers. The fuel is currently selling at Rs 86.67 a litre at the petrol pump for usual users.

Oil marketing companies had last revised petrol and diesel prices on November 4, 2022. Since then, there hasn’t been an increase in fuel rates, despite the fact that there has been a tremendous surge in global oil prices. Also Read: Buying a health insurance? Things you need to know

Earlier, it was expected that the oil marketing companies will restart changing the prices of petrol and diesel on a daily basis starting March 10, 2022, the day of the counting of votes for five state elections. Also Read: Android 13 to warn users about apps that uses excessive background battery

