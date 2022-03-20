Android 13 to warn users about apps that uses excessive background battery

New Delhi: The second developer preview of Google's Android 13 operating system has been released. DP2 includes several new features, such as notification permissions and Bluetooth LE audio support, which will be available to users when the company officially releases the Android 12 successor. Furthermore, the second developer preview of the Android 13 operating system includes a feature that alerts users if an app is consuming too much battery in the background.

According to Google, 'Android 13 introduces a system notification that appears when your app consumes a large amount of device battery during a 24-hour period.' "If the system detects high battery usage from your app while the app is displaying a notification that's associated with a foreground service, the system waits until the user dismisses the notification or the foreground service finishes, and shows the notification only if your app continues to consume a large amount of device battery," according to the company.

However, Google has made some exceptions for apps and situations that need to run in the background. System apps and system-bound apps, companion device apps, apps running in Demo Mode on a device, device owner apps, profile owner apps, persistent apps, VPN apps, apps with the ROLE DIALER role, and pps that the user has explicitly designated to provide "unrestricted" functionality in system settings.

In previous editions of its Android OS, Google has continually worked to improve device battery life. With the release of Android 8 Oreo, the company issued a similar warning. However, in the case of Android 13, alerts are less unpleasant because they appear just once every 24 hours.

