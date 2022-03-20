हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Android 13

Android 13 to warn users about apps that uses excessive background battery

According to Google, 'Android 13 introduces a system notification that appears when your app consumes a large amount of device battery during a 24-hour period.'

Android 13 to warn users about apps that uses excessive background battery

New Delhi: The second developer preview of Google's Android 13 operating system has been released. DP2 includes several new features, such as notification permissions and Bluetooth LE audio support, which will be available to users when the company officially releases the Android 12 successor. Furthermore, the second developer preview of the Android 13 operating system includes a feature that alerts users if an app is consuming too much battery in the background.

According to Google, 'Android 13 introduces a system notification that appears when your app consumes a large amount of device battery during a 24-hour period.' "If the system detects high battery usage from your app while the app is displaying a notification that's associated with a foreground service, the system waits until the user dismisses the notification or the foreground service finishes, and shows the notification only if your app continues to consume a large amount of device battery," according to the company.

However, Google has made some exceptions for apps and situations that need to run in the background. System apps and system-bound apps, companion device apps, apps running in Demo Mode on a device, device owner apps, profile owner apps, persistent apps, VPN apps, apps with the ROLE DIALER role, and pps that the user has explicitly designated to provide "unrestricted" functionality in system settings.

In previous editions of its Android OS, Google has continually worked to improve device battery life. With the release of Android 8 Oreo, the company issued a similar warning. However, in the case of Android 13, alerts are less unpleasant because they appear just once every 24 hours.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Android 13GoogleAndroid OSAndroid 12
Next
Story

iPhone 14 launch to happen in September: Everything else you need to know

Must Watch

PT10M56S

Russia Ukraine War Update: Putin calls for nuclear war evacuation drill