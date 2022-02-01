हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Budget 2022

Digital rupee to be issued by RBI using blockchain and other technologies, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The digital rupee will be a digital depiction of an Indian rupee supported by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Digital rupee to be issued by RBI using blockchain and other technologies, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Digital rupee will be issued using blockchain and other technologies by RBI starting 2022-23. This will give a big boost to the economy, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Budget 2022.

The digital rupee will be a digital depiction of an Indian rupee supported by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

India isn't the only country attempting to implement a digital legal tender system. Various central banks throughout the world are experimenting with projects such as the digital dollar, e-yuan, and digital euro.

Unlike Bitcoin, which is a cryptocurrency based on the blockchain technology that allows users to remain anonymous, the RBI will endorse the official digital currency. For all transactions, the digital rupee is equivalent to a physical rupee. The value of a digital rupee will be the same as the value of a physical rupee.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have no intrinsic value. They are volatile, and unexpected and rapid decreases in value due to external circumstances can offer significant dangers to investors.

