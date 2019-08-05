Nirmala Sitharaman dismisses concerns related to Indian economy slowing down

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that the ministry is getting inputs from various sectors and trying to respond so that confidence of those sectors is restored.

Responding to a press briefing after meeing with PSU bank heads, on whether she thinks that the current economic environment is worrying, the finance minister said, “I don't want to go into classifications which you want to do it that way.”

“The ministry is getting inputs from various sectors and government is trying to restore the confidence. We have asked the banks to reply to the notice issued by the government/ taxation authorities,” Sitharaman told reporters after meeting with PSU bank heads.

In the meeting with bankers, the Finance Minister discussed various issues mainly focusing on lending.

FM decided to take review and feedback meeting with MSME on Tuesday, Auto sector on Wednesday, followed by industry sector, markets & finances and finally with real estate sectors.

After series of meeting, all suggestions and review will be complied and action /roadmap will be decided accordingly.

After her meeting, Sitharaman said that the ministry is open on hearing on any issue/suggestion on FDI. She said that the prime idea behind series of meeting with various sectors is to meet and get their suggestions and then decide roadmap accordingly.

She also said that the ministry is observing the data collection keenly on tax matters.