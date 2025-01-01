Advertisement
EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti Resigns, Brother Rikant To Take Charge

Rikant Pittie is a graduate of Kurukshetra University in Ambala and co-founded EaseMyTrip in 2008. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2025, 04:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Nishant Pitti, the Co-Founder and CEO of online travel tech aggregator EaseMyTrip, has stepped down from his position citing “personal reason”, reported PTI. His brother, Rikant Pittie who is the Executive Director and the co-founder of the company, will take over as the new CEO.

The company mentioned in a regulatory filing, "In his new role, Rikant will lead the company's strategic initiatives, drive innovation, and enhance customer experiences to further strengthen EaseMyTrip's position in the industry."

Rikant Pittie’s Experience

Rikant Pittie is a graduate of Kurukshetra University in Ambala and co-founded EaseMyTrip in 2008. With nearly 16 years of experience across tourism, travel, HR, and technology, he is well-equipped for his new role. 

Role at EaseMyTrip

According to the company’s filing, Pittie will now lead strategic initiatives, drive innovation, and enhance customer experiences to further strengthen EaseMyTrip's position in the industry.

Shares of EaseMyTrip on Wednesday were trading at Rs 15.85 each on the BSE, marking a slight dip of 0.13 per cent from the previous close.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK