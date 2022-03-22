हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ED attaches properties of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's brother-in-law

These include 11 flats in the Neelambari project in Thane, belonging to Shree Saibaba Grihanirmit Pvt Ltd, which is owned and controlled by Shridhar Madhav Patankar.

Pic courtesy: PTI (file photo)
Pic courtesy: PTI (file photo)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable properties worth around Rs 6.45 core belonging to Pushpak Group's entity, Pushpak Bullion, an official said here on Tuesday.

These include 11 flats in the Neelambari project in Thane, belonging to Shree Saibaba Grihanirmit Pvt Ltd, which is owned and controlled by Shridhar Madhav Patankar, the brother-in-law of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The action follows a money-laundering case registered against Pushpak Bullion and other group companies under the PMLA, and so far the ED has attached properties worth Rs 21.46 crore owned by Mahesh Patel, Chandrakant Patel, their family members and companies controlled by them.

Reacting to the ED action, BJP activist and ex-MP Kirit Somaiya said that Thackeray`s brother-in-law (brother of Rashmi Thackeray) is involved in a "money laundering scam" with "use of shell companies" and "scamsters will not be spared".

Pushpak BullionPushpak GroupEnforcement Directoratemoney laundering
