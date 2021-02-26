Eight core industries output grew 0.1% in January 2021, growth due to fertiliser, steel and electricity production

New Delhi: The output of eight core infrastructure sectors grew marginally by 0.1 per cent in January, mainly due to growth in the production of fertiliser, steel and electricity.

The core sectors had expanded by 2.2 per cent in January 2020, according to the provisional data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday (February 26).

Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and cement recorded negative growth in January.

However, the output of fertiliser, steel and electricity in January grew by 2.7 per cent, 2.6 per cent and 5.1 per cent, respectively.

During April-January 2020-21, the sectors' output declined by 8.8 per cent against a growth rate of 0.8 per cent in the same period of the previous year.

The eight core industries constitute 40.27 per cent of the Index of Industrial Production.

Live TV