हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Core industries growth

Eight core industries output grew 0.1% in January 2021, growth due to fertiliser, steel and electricity production

The core sectors had expanded by 2.2 per cent in January 2020, according to the provisional data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry. During April-January 2020-21, the sectors' output declined by 8.8 per cent against a growth rate of 0.8 per cent in the same period of the previous year.

Eight core industries output grew 0.1% in January 2021, growth due to fertiliser, steel and electricity production

New Delhi: The output of eight core infrastructure sectors grew marginally by 0.1 per cent in January, mainly due to growth in the production of fertiliser, steel and electricity.

The core sectors had expanded by 2.2 per cent in January 2020, according to the provisional data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday (February 26).

Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and cement recorded negative growth in January.

However, the output of fertiliser, steel and electricity in January grew by 2.7 per cent, 2.6 per cent and 5.1 per cent, respectively.

During April-January 2020-21, the sectors' output declined by 8.8 per cent against a growth rate of 0.8 per cent in the same period of the previous year.

The eight core industries constitute 40.27 per cent of the Index of Industrial Production.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Core industries growthcoalCrude Oilnatural gascement
Next
Story

India's economy turns positive, grows 0.4% in Oct-Dec quarter

Must Watch

PT13M38S

Election Commission to announce assembly poll dates