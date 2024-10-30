Elon Musk Buys $35 Million Mansion To Bring Together His 11 Children And Their Mothers

New Delhi: Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, is now taking an unconventional approach to family life. He plans to bring all 11 of his children and their mothers under one roof, creating a blended family unlike any other. According to a report by The New York Times, Musk recently acquired a massive 14,400-square-foot mansion in Austin, Texas, alongside an adjacent six-bedroom property. This 35 million dollars investment reflects Musk's latest endeavour to unite his family in a spacious, shared home environment.

The impressive mansion which is designed with a Tuscan flair is only about 10 minutes away from Elon Musk’s Texas residence, according to the report. Musk sees this setup as an opportunity for his children to grow up closely together while also making it easier for him to balance his time with each of them.

Musk has welcomed 12 children into his life since 2002. Unfortunately, he tragically lost his first child with ex-wife Justine Musk to sudden infant death syndrome at only 10 weeks old. After IVF in 2008 the couple had five more children—twins Griffin and Vivian, followed by triplets Saxon, Damian, and Kai—before eventually divorcing.

Afterward, Musk had a high-profile relationship with British actress Talulah Riley, whom he married and divorced twice, though they did not have children together. Between 2020 and 2022, Musk welcomed three more children with musician Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher. The pair share children named X, Y, and Tau, though they are currently involved in a custody dispute over them.

In 2021, Musk secretly welcomed twins with Shivon Zillis, an executive at his Neuralink company and has since confirmed that they have a third child together as well.

How wealthy is Elon Musk?

His fortune recently soared by an impressive 21 billion dollars after Tesla’s stock surged nearly 19 per cent following an impressive third-quarter earnings report. This jump marked Tesla’s biggest single-day rally since March 2021, boosting the company’s market value by 117 billion dollars.