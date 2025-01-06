Employee Claims Working 7 Days A Week From Office; Woman Says 'Die-Hard Narayana Murthy Fan' --Internet Divided

New Delhi: A post shared by a user in LinkedIn has once again stirred the debate on work-life balance. A user that goes by the name Janvi Bajaj shared the screenshot of her conversation with a man on Hinge where the latter revealed that he goes to office 7 days a week.

Janvi has labelled the guy as 'Die-Hard Narayana Murthy Fan', and also sought comments if she was overthinking.

"I was talking to a potential lover from Hinge, and he proudly mentioned he enjoys going to the office seven days a week– even though his company offers a hybrid work model. I mean, why would you willingly go to the office every day unless there’s an office crush involved, right? Just to be sure he’s not getting distracted by the beauty around him, I asked him for a referral. And he said NO. What do you guys think? Am I overthinking this, or is he just a die-hard Narayan Murthy fan?," she wrote on LinkedIn.

The screenshot mentions conversation between her and the Hinge match, during which Janvi asks how many days the guy does work from home. To this, the man responds that he can work all days from home, but prefers going to office which is just 2 minutes away from his home.

Janvi's post has garnered a host of comments, while some supporting the guy and others agreeing with her.

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has reiterated the call to work 70-hour a week, urging young people in India to work hard for the country's growth.

Murthy first suggested the idea of a 70-hour work week in 2023 to boost the country's growth. While he invited widespread criticism from people and doctors, the concept was hailed by many including Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

Murthy, during his recent visit to Kolkata, said that the younger generation needs to realise that they have to “work hard and work towards making India number one.” He emphasised the need for Indians to strive for excellence.