Employee Resigns On First Day, Exposes Unfair Treatment By Boss– Read Full Story

New Delhi: Workplace pressure and expectations have been in the spotlight recently. A recent case involving Shreyas, a product designer has further fueled this discussion. On October 7, Shreyas resigned just one day into his role as an Associate Product Designer, citing unreasonable demands from his manager. He shared that his boss expected him to work extra hours without compensation, dismissing work-life balance as a "fancy term" and calling it "Western behavior."

The designer accepted the position of Associate Product Designer with a salary of Rs 7 LPA which he felt was below the fair market average. He was attracted to the job because it offered a fully remote setup. This allows him the flexibility to work on his own startup during his off-hours.

Shreyas shared his frustration with the treatment he experienced at work in a detailed Reddit post. He explained that when he tried to set boundaries around his working hours, his manager mocked him. In his resignation email, he wrote, "You’ve repeatedly made remarks about my activities outside of work hours, which I believe is highly inappropriate and unprofessional." Although Shreyas expressed his willingness to work extra hours when needed, he stated that the personal attacks and belittling comments were unacceptable.

After Shreyas's resignation, his boss recognized the disconnect between their expectations. In his response, he stated, “Trying to close the gap between what was said and what was understood by both sides is not fruitful in this situation.” He expressed appreciation for the lessons learned and wished the designer success in his future endeavors.

He assured that the payment for the designer's one day of work would be taken care of. The boss also mentioned, “There are definitely a few lessons that I have taken from this entire encounter, and I thank you for that,” indicating that he learned valuable insights from the experience.

In his Reddit post, the designer wrapped up by urging others to focus on their well-being and look for healthier work environments. He emphasized, “I want to remind everyone that it's okay to leave a bad situation, even on day one. Toxic work culture isn't worth compromising your health and self-respect.”

The incidents involving Shreyas and Tarun Saxena highlight the pressing need to address workplace stress and mental health. As employees navigate demanding environments, it’s crucial for companies to recognize the importance of fostering supportive and respectful workplaces.