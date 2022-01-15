Expensive food not always needed for being fit, says Rishabh Kumar

Fitness does not necessitate the consumption of expensive foods. This is further complicated by the fact that even Indian athletes rarely promote easily accessible high-value nutritional foods. This breaks the fitness chain. Steroids are dangerous. Period. Rishabh contends that steroids can only produce a physically appealing body. Steroids, like smoking, kill people. Trainers advise children who have never even touched a metal rod or its grip to take injections in order to grow quickly. They are never told about the dark side. Steroids are harmful in every way.

As a result, Rishabh believes that the best solution right now is to reach as many people as possible via Instagram and drip feed them content that assists them in achieving their goals and motivates them. The industry needs to open up about steroid intake and stop such aggressive promotion of it because it inspires young people to dream about a dream body that is impossible to achieve without the steroids injected, and unfortunately, many people die as a result of using illegal substances without proper medical and financial supervision. As a result, he always discusses evidence-based nutrition and lifestyle management on his Instagram page, Train Insane, which now has over 1 million followers, and as many as 14,000 people have benefited from Train Insane and team's individualised consultation.

According to Rishabh, "Indian athletes and fitness experts should start promoting Indian food as soon as possible because we have all of the foods that are required to build strong people. After all, we had the most powerful warriors like Maharana Pratap and Shivaji Maharaj without any outside assistance, didn't we?" Rishabh Kumar and his venture, Train Insane, stand out even in today's world of Instagram empires. Perhaps it's his unwavering optimism or his dedication for advocating simple, low-cost diets and fitness regimens. In any case, Rishabh Kumar and his Train Insane team have had a fantastic year. Rishabh is well aware of the delicate balance between nutrition and training. He recognises the need for change, as good nutrition and training are essential for a variety of health benefits. Train Insane believes that our central nervous system is in charge of everything in our lives, and that working out can help people overcome depression, anxiety, and other mental illnesses.