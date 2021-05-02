Exports jump to $30.2 billion in April; trade deficit at $15.24 billion

India's exports in April jumped nearly three-folds to $30.21 billion from $10.17 billion in the same month last year, according to commerce ministry's preliminary data released on Sunday.

Imports too rose to $45.45 billion last month as against $17.09 billion in April 2020.

"India is thus a net importer in April with a trade deficit of $15.24 billion, which increased by 120.34 per cent over the trade deficit of $6.92 billion in April 2020," the ministry said in a statement.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown last year, exports shrank by a record 60.28 per cent in April 2020. In March this year, exports grew by 60.29 per cent to $34.45 billion.

In April 2021, oil imports stood at $10.8 billion as compared to $4.65 billion in the corresponding month last year.

Major export commodities which have recorded positive growth in April include gems and jewellery, jute, carpet, handicrafts, leather, electronic goods, oil meals, cashew, engineering, petroleum products, marine products and chemicals.