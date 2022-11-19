FIFA World Cup 2022: Total cost, expected revenue, and the tournament’s impact on country’s economy- Explainer

New Delhi: FIFA World Cup Qatar is the most anticipated football event in the world. The first match of the 2022 tournament, is scheduled to take place tomorrow, Sunday, November 20, between Ecuador and Qatar. This tournament is going to most expensive one ever, as the nation spends a significant $220 billion on preparations. Here is everything you need to know about the overall cost, anticipated earnings, and the tournament's economic impact on the nation:

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The largest football event, with 32 nations, will take place from November 20 to December 18. The opening match will play on November 20 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, and the final game will be played on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail.

Preparations cost

Since being selected as the host in 2010, Qatar has invested heavily to host the competition. Qatar's financial ministers reportedly acknowledged that the country is spending $500 million every week for years.

Total amount spends by the host countries to organise the tournament:

- FIFA World Cup 2018 was organised by Russia. The cost spent by the host country is $11.6 billion.

- Brazil spent $15 billion in 2014 to organise the FIFA World Cup tournament.

- South Africa spent $3.6 billion in 2010 to host the iconic football tournament.

- Germany has previously spent $4.3 billion in 2006, $7 billion in 2002, $2.3 billion in 1998, and $500 million in 1994.

Ticket price of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

According to FIFA, this time the ticket costs 286 pounds or about Rs 27,700 per seat. The average price of a ticket for the final match is a whopping 684 pounds or almost Rs 66,200.

Revenue from FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Approximately three million tickets have been sold for the eight World Cup venues in Qatar. FIFA anticipates that the event will bring in a record amount of money, surpassing the roughly $5.4 billion that Russia earned from hosting the 2018 World Cup. In addition to tickets, FIFA has already sold roughly 240,000 hospitality packages, and broadcasting rights.

Impact of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on the country's economy

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is a component of Qatar's ambitious plan for national growth and modernization. Regarding the economic impact, Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani, the country's ambassador to Russia said that the World Cup is a component of Qatar's National Vision 2030.