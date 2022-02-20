हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Mumbai tomorrow for post-Budget interaction

New Delhi: In a post-budget discussion, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet stakeholders from Maharashtra during her two-day visit to Mumbai, which begins tomorrow (February 21).

Ms Sitharaman will be in Mumbai between February 21 and 22, according to a tweet from the finance ministry. She will meet with representatives from industry and trade, wealthy taxpayers, and select experts.

The Union Finance Minister, @nsitharaman, will be in Mumbai from February 21 to 22.

FM will hold a post-Budget2022 interaction with Maharashtra stakeholders from business and commerce, as well as significant tax payers and chosen experts.

On February 14, the finance minister addressed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) board of governors in New Delhi, outlining the budget's philosophy and the government's aims.

The budget for this year, which was unveiled on February 1, forecasts a nominal GDP increase of 11.1%. The government anticipates this expansion to be fueled by a huge capital spending programme proposed in the Budget, with the goal of attracting private investment by reviving economic activity and boosting demand.

Ms Sitharaman has increased capex by 35.4 percent to 7.5 lakh crore for 2022-23 in order to maintain the pandemic-wounded economy's public investment-led recovery. This year's capex is estimated to be around 5.5 lakh crore.

