close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Forex reserves

Forex reserves up by $1.36 bn to $420.05 bn

In the previous week, the reserves had increased by USD 171.9 million to USD 418.687 billion.

Forex reserves up by $1.36 bn to $420.05 bn

Mumbai: The country's foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 1.368 billion to reach USD 420.055 billion in the week to May 10 on account of a rise in foreign currency assets, RBI data showed Friday.

In the previous week, the reserves had increased by USD 171.9 million to USD 418.687 billion.

In the reporting week, foreign currency assets, which are a major component of the overall reserves, swelled by USD 1.358 billion to USD 392.227 billion.

Expressed in dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation/depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and the yen held in the reserves.

Gold reserves remained unchanged at USD 23.021 billion, according to the data.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund rose by USD 3 million to USD 1.454 billion.

The country's reserve position with the Fund also increased by USD 7 million to USD 3.351 billion, the according to the RBI data.

The forex kitty had touched a life-time high of USD 426.028 billion in the week to April 13, 2018.

Tags:
Forex reservesIndia forex reservesForeign Exchange reserves
Next
Story

Nandan Nilekani-led panel on digital payments submits report to RBI

Must Watch

PT4M5S

CEC Sunil Arora issues statement on EC’s letter