From passenger trains, railway stations to airports, roads and stadiums --Here's all about Modi govt's Rs 6 lakh crore monetisation plan

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 23 unveiled an ambitious Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that included unlocking value by involving private companies across infrastructure sectors -- from passenger trains and railway stations to airports, roads and stadiums.

Projects have been identified across sectors, with roads, railways and power being the top segments. Here's all about Modi govt's Rs 6 lakh crore monetisation plan.

Railways-Asset Monetisation

A total of 400 stations, 90 passenger trains, railway stadiums and colonies, and the famed Konkan and hill railways are among the assets identified by the government for monetisation. Railway is the second biggest sector, after road, identified in the ambitious national monetisation plan. Monnetisation of railways' brownfield infrastructure assets would garner over Rs 1.52 lakh crore in four years till fiscal 2025. Railway assets would contribute 26 per cent of the Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP).

Asset Monetisation Power Transmission

The government aims to garner over Rs 45,200 crore through monetising power transmission assets by FY 2025 as part of its ambitious asset monetisation plan. The total value of assets considered for monetisation is estimated at Rs 45,200 crore over FY 2022-25. The assets considered for monetisation over FY 2022-25 aggregate to 6.0 gigawatt (GW). Out of which, about 3.5 GW is from hydel assets and about 2.5 GW is renewable energy (RE) assets which includes solar and wind. The total value of assets considered for monetisation is estimated at Rs 39,832 crore over FY 2022-25.

Telecom Asset-Monetisation

The government expects to realise Rs 35,100 crore from the partial sale of Bharatnet fibre assets and around 13,500 mobile towers owned by state-run telecom firms as part of its national monetisation pipeline.

Asset Monetisation-Stadiums

The government has announced plans to monetise the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in the national capital along with another national stadium and two regional centres. Under the Rs 6 lakh crore-National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Centre said the indicative monetisation value of these two national stadiums and two regional centres in FY 22-25 will be Rs 11,450 crore.

Road Asset Monetisation

Road assets worth Rs 1.60 lakh crore will be monetised over four years till FY25 under the ambitious national asset monetisation plan. the road assets considered for monetisation during FY 2022 to FY 2025 aggregate to 26,700 km.

Real Estate Asset Monetisation

The Centre plans to monetise real estate assets worth an estimated Rs 15,000 crore, including several housing colonies in the national capital and eight ITDC hotels, under the National Monetisation Pipeline.As per the document prepared by Niti Aayog, the urban real estate assets have monetisation potential of around Rs 15,000 crore during the financial years 2022-25.

Shipping Asset Monetisation

Shipping assets worth Rs 12,828 crore will be monetised over the next four years under the Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline.

Mining Assets Monetisation

The government has identified 160 coal mining assets worth an estimated at Rs 28,747 crore for monetisation over four years till FY25.

Power Asset Monetisation

Government's think tank NITI Aayog has valued state-owned power generation assets at Rs 39,832 crore which can be monetised by the financial year 2025.

Warehousing Monetisation

The Centre plans to monetise warehousing assets owned by state-owned firms FCI and CWC over the next four years for an estimated Rs 28,900 crore under the National Monetisation Pipeline.