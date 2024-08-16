Get Rs 1,500 Monthly! Check Details Of Maharashtra’s Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Scheme Launching August 17—Find Out If You’re Eligible

New Delhi: In a move to support women, the Maharashtra government ahead of Raksha Bandhan is set to launch its flagship ‘Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin’ scheme on August 17, announced Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This new initiative will provide direct financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to over one crore women across the state, offering much-needed support and empowerment.

Who Can Apply for the Mazi Ladki Bahin Scheme?

To apply for the Mazi Ladki Bahin Scheme, women must meet the following criteria:

- Be a resident of Maharashtra.

- Be between 21 and 65 years old.

- Be married, unmarried, abandoned, divorced, or destitute.

- Have a personal bank account in their name.

- Have a family income of no more than ₹2.5 lakhs.

What are the documents needed for the Mazi Ladki Bahin Scheme?

To apply for the Mazi Ladki Bahin Scheme, you'll need to submit several documents. These include your Aadhaar Card, an Identity Card or Certificate, and your bank account details. You'll also need to provide a Caste Certificate, Residence Certificate, and proof of age. Additionally, a Ration Card, passport-sized photograph, and income proof are required, though income proof is not necessary for holders of yellow and orange ration cards. Don’t forget to include your Domicile Certificate, Birth Certificate, and Voter ID.

Budget and Financial Impact

The Mazi Ladki Bahin Scheme which is included in the state’s supplementary budget will cost Rs 46,000 crore annually. The government plans to provide this benefit to eligible women every month, ensuring ongoing financial support.

Launched as a Raksha Bandhan gift, the scheme mirrors other similar initiatives across India, such as Madhya Pradesh’s 'Ladli Behna Yojana.'

How to apply for Mazi Ladki Bahin Scheme?

To apply for the Mazi Ladki Bahin Scheme, you can either use the online application process or seek in-person assistance. If you prefer offline help, reach out to local support services such as Anganwadi Sevak, Supervisor, Chief Sevak, Setu Suvidha Kendra, Gram Sevak, Group Resource Person (CRP), ASHA Sevak, Ward Officer, CMM (City Mission Manager), Mnpa Balwadi Sevak, or Help Room Head.

Your Sarkar Seva Kendra provides both online and offline application options at no cost. When filling out the application, make sure to enter your name, date of birth, and address exactly as they appear on your Aadhaar card, and verify that your bank details and mobile number are correct.