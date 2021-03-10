Golden opportunity to buy LPG Cylinder at cheaper prices, avail cashback on Paytm and Amazon

New Delhi: The price of domestic LPG cylinders have seen a sharp rise in the last few days. In Delhi itself cooking LPG cylinder is now available at Rs 819/bottle, an increased of Rs 125 as compared to prices in February.

In such a situation, any sort of return on the purchase of LPG is a matter of relief. Digital payment app Paytm offering cashback of Rs 100 on booking the LPG cylinder for the first time. If you made the booking payment through Paytm, you will get LPG cylinder in Delhi for Rs 719 instead.

Paytm although has mentioned some conditions in the offer for booking LPG cylinders. First, the cashback offer will be available only to the customers booking for the first time. Secondly, only one cylinder booking can be done till March 31. The scratch card that you will get after payment, will have to be scratched within seven days or else the validity of the scratch card will be over. Any amount you win in scratch card will be deposited in your Paytm wallet within 24 hours.

Amazon is also giving cashback on booking of LPG cylinders. Indian Oil has said in a tweet that when you book Indane's LPG cylinder from Amazon for the first time, you will get a cashback of Rs 50.

You can now book and pay for your #Indane refill through amazon pay and get flat Rs.50 cashback on your first transaction. #LPG #InstantBooking pic.twitter.com/2OoC4rcm2f — Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) March 5, 2021

In February, the LPG rates were revised thrice amid surging crude oil prices. Usually oil marketing companies hike prices of LPG on the first and 15th of every month. However, on February 1, there was no increase in prices, though the rate hike was announced on February 4 to Rs 719 per cylinder, a hike of Rs 25, thus taking the price increase by Rs 50 within 10 days.

Domestic LPG users, are entitled to buy 12 bottles of 14.2-kg each at subsidised rates in a year. The government gave out 8 crore free LPG connections to poor women under PMUY to increase coverage of environment-friendly fuel in kitchens.