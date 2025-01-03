Good News For Central Government Pensioners; Now Withdraw Pension From Any Bank Across India Without Verification With CPPS Launch

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Organisation (EPFO) has successfully rolled out the Centralized Pension Payments System (CPPS) across all its regional offices nationwide. This will benefit over 68 lakh pensioners, according to the labour ministry. This modernised system aims to make pension disbursement more seamless, efficient, and convenient, according to the labour ministry.

The CPPS introduces a major change to the current pension disbursement system, which is decentralized. Under the existing setup, each zonal or regional EPFO office manages separate agreements with just 3-4 banks, the ministry said in a statement.

With CPPS, beneficiaries can withdraw their pension from any bank without needing to visit the bank for verification when their pension begins. The pension amount will be credited instantly upon release, the statement said.

A Major Milestone in Modernizing EPFO!



EPFO's Centralized Pension Payments System is now fully operational. This modern system ensures that pensioners can access their pensions from any bank, anywhere in India swiftly and hassle-free.



Under the leadership of PM Shri… pic.twitter.com/AvuEmxC80y — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 3, 2025

The CPPS system January 2025 onwards will also ensure disbursement of pension throughout India without any need for transfer of pension payment orders (PPO) from one office to another even when the pensioner moves from one location to another or changes his bank or branch, it said. This will be a great relief to pensioners who move to their hometown after retirement.

The first pilot of CPPS was completed in October last year in Karnal, Jammu, and Srinagar regional offices with the pension disbursement of about Rs 11 crore to more than 49,000 EPS pensioners, a ministry statement said. The second pilot was taken up in November in 24 regional offices where about Rs 213 crore pension was disbursed to more than 9.3 lakh pensioners, it stated.

According to the statement, in a landmark move towards enhancing pension services, the EPFO completed full-scale rollout of the new CPPS under Employees' Pension Scheme 1995 in December. About Rs 1,570 crore pension was disbursed to more than 68 lakh pensioners pertaining to all 122 pension-disbursing regional offices of the EPFO for December 2024.

Announcing the successful rollout, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "The full-scale implementation of the CPPS across all regional offices of EPFO is a historic milestone. This transformative initiative empowers pensioners to access their pension seamlessly from any bank, any branch, anywhere in the country."

The minister said the CPPS eliminates the need for physical verification visits and simplifies the pension disbursement process. "The CPPS is a testament to our commitment to modernise EPFO services and ensuring convenience, transparency, and efficiency for our pensioners.

"With this rollout, we are setting a new benchmark in pension service delivery, aligning with the vision of a tech-enabled and member-centric EPFO," he said. EPFO is continuously working towards improving services for EPS pensioners and new CPPS system is a major reform in this direction, Mandaviya added. (With PTI Inputs)