EPFO SUBSCRIBERS

Good News For EPFO Subscribers: Ministry's BIG Order Brings Relief For Employees

|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2024, 05:43 PM IST|Source: PTI
New Delhi: The Ministry of Labour & Employment has directed the EPFO to ensure the Universal Account Number (UAN) of employees is active to avail the benefits of Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme. EPFO will involve their zonal and regional offices for effective outreach, the ministry said in a statement.

"To ensure that maximum number of employers and employees benefit from the ELI Scheme, it has directed EPFO to work in a campaign mode with employers and ensure activation of UAN of employees," the Ministry said.

UAN activation provides employees with seamless access to EPFO's comprehensive online services, enabling them to efficiently manage their Provident Fund (PF) accounts, view and download PF passbooks, submit online claims for withdrawals, advances, or transfers, update personal details, and track claims in real time.

This allows employees 24/7 access to EPFO services from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need for physical visits to EPFO offices. In the first stage, employers are required to complete the process of UAN activation through Aadhaar-based OTP for all their employees joining in the current financial year by 30th November 2024, starting with the latest joinees.

They must then complete the process for all employees working with them. In the second stage, UAN activation will include facility of biometric authentication through face-recognition technology.

