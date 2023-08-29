Good News For LPG Customers! Govt Slashes Price Of Domestic Cylinder By Rs 200; Check Rates In Your City

New Delhi: On the occasion of festival Raksha Bandhan, the Government of India has given a huge relief to common people by cutting the prices of domestic LPG cylinder upto Rs 200 under Ujjwala Scheme. The Cabinet's decision will put a burden of Rs 7,500 crore on the exchequer.

The Central government has been running the Ujjwala scheme since May 1, 2016, providing subsidized LPG cylinders to families who come under Below poverty line (BPL). Over 50 million families have been beneficiary of the scheme across India as per rough estimates. 12 cylinders in a year at the subsidized rates are alloted to the beneficiary under the scheme.

The Centre’s decision to lower the rates of LPG cylinder is crucial ahead of Assembly elections later this year in five states – Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram.



The 14kg LPG cylinder rates were revised in March last time when Rs 50 was increased by oil marketing companies (OMCs). Meanwhile, the 19 kg or commercial cylinder prices were decreased by Rs 100 in August.

The rates for LPG cylinder for the big cities from March – Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata are:

A 14 kg LPG cylinder costs as of now Rs 1,053 in Delhi.

Mumbai – Rs 1052.50

Chennai – Rs 1,068.50

Kolkata – Rs 1,079