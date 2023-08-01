trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643050
NewsBusinessEconomy
LPG GAS CYLINDER PRICE HIKE

Good News For LPG Customers! LPG Cylinder Prices Reduced From Today, Check Rates In Your City

Revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders typically occur on the first day of each month, with the new rates becoming effective from August 1.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 09:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Good News For LPG Customers! LPG Cylinder Prices Reduced From Today, Check Rates In Your City

New Delhi: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Monday announced price revisions for commercial LPG. The price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been reduced by Rs 99.75 and the new rates are effective from Today (Tuesday). After the price reduction, retail sales price of a 19 Kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now be Rs 1,680.

However, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders will remain unchanged. It is important to note that monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders typically occur on the first day of each month, with the new rates becoming effective from August 1.

 

 

Prices of Indane LPG in Metros (Rs./19 kg cylinder) Applicable from July 1, 2023


You can also click Indane official website to check rates of LPG Cylinders in various cities. 

 

The recent reduction in the price of commercial LPG cylinders comes after a series of price revisions. In July, there was a price increase of Rs 7 for commercial LPG cylinders, but domestic LPG cylinder prices remained stable. Prior to that, there were two consecutive price cuts for commercial LPG cylinders in May and June.

In May, OMCs decreased the price of a commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 172, followed by a reduction of Rs 83 in June. The trend of price reductions for commercial LPG cylinders has been in place since September last year, when the prices were lowered by Rs 91.50.

Domestic cooking gas prices vary from state to state due to local taxes, and the last revision in domestic cylinder prices occurred on March 1 this year.

 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona