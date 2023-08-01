Good News For LPG Customers! LPG Cylinder Prices Reduced From Today, Check Rates In Your City

New Delhi: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Monday announced price revisions for commercial LPG. The price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been reduced by Rs 99.75 and the new rates are effective from Today (Tuesday). After the price reduction, retail sales price of a 19 Kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now be Rs 1,680.

However, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders will remain unchanged. It is important to note that monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders typically occur on the first day of each month, with the new rates becoming effective from August 1.





Prices of Indane LPG in Metros (Rs./19 kg cylinder) Applicable from July 1, 2023



You can also click Indane official website to check rates of LPG Cylinders in various cities.

The recent reduction in the price of commercial LPG cylinders comes after a series of price revisions. In July, there was a price increase of Rs 7 for commercial LPG cylinders, but domestic LPG cylinder prices remained stable. Prior to that, there were two consecutive price cuts for commercial LPG cylinders in May and June.

In May, OMCs decreased the price of a commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 172, followed by a reduction of Rs 83 in June. The trend of price reductions for commercial LPG cylinders has been in place since September last year, when the prices were lowered by Rs 91.50.

Domestic cooking gas prices vary from state to state due to local taxes, and the last revision in domestic cylinder prices occurred on March 1 this year.