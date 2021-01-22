Good news for Rail passengers! IRCTC to give 10% discount on ticket booking if berth available after chart preparation

New Delhi: In what would come as a major relief for train passengers, the Indian Railways ticketing arm IRCTC will give them a 10 percent discount on ticket booking if berths are available after chart preparation.

It must be noted that the Indian Railways train chart is being prepared 4 hours before the train's departure. The above facility can be availed by passengers by booking current ticket half an hours before the train's departure. Current ticket booking facility is available on both IRCTC online platform as well as Railway platforms.

The facility is available in all special trains of the Indian Railways including intercity chair car trains.

It may be recalled that in December 2020, ITCTC had launched a more user friendly revamped website which is operational from January 1, 2021.

Salient Features of the Upgraded IRCTC website:

Complete User personalization linked to the user login, such as the booking of meals, retiring rooms and hotels has been integrated and can be directly along with the tickets, thus providing a one stop solution for the needs of the traveller.



Predictive entry suggestions using Artificial Intelligence to be given to the passenger when he is entering the station or passenger. This will greatly reduce the hassle in searching stations and also save time in ticket booking.



Simpler checking of the refund status at the user accounts page. Earlier this feature was not easily accessible.



‘Regular’ or ‘Favorite’ journeys can be booked easily by automatically entering relevant details.



Train search & selection simplified by putting the information on one page to reduce the time used by passengers and enhancing the booking experience.



All information on one page – Availability for all class are displayed along with respective fares for all trains. Simply scroll the page and choose to ‘Book’ the desired train and class. Earlier each train seat availability and fares could be seen only after clicking on that train individually.



A ‘Cache system’ has been introduced in the backend to provide availability status. This will avoid delays in loading availabilities.



In case waitlisted tickets, its ‘confirmation probability’ is displayed. Earlier this had to be checked for each waitlist status separately.



Availability for other dates can be toggled on the page itself.



Prompts during the booking process for making it easy for even less computer familiar users. This will save his time in wandering on the website for searching the website.



The journey details will be shown also at the payment page. It will prompt the user to check and rectify, if there are any typographical errors. These corrections can only be corrected by visiting a PRS centre.



The website has in-built features for enhancing cyber security by using appropriate captchas.