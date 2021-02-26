Good news for train passengers! Unreserved General ticket booking via mobile App again available, know how to use the facility

New Delhi: Indian Railways has yet again started its facility that allows passengers to book Unreserved General tickets through UTS ON MOBILE app.

Indian Railways has said that places where unreserved train services are introduced on any zonal Railway, the zonal Railway concerned may accordingly enable UTS ON MOBILE app for issuing unreserved tickets.

In addition to UTS ON MOBILE App facility on suburban sections, the same may also be reintroduced on non-suburban sections of zonal Railways.

Meanwhile, the Railways has started almost 65 percent of its mail trains and over 90 percent of its suburban services as compared to the pre-lockdown levels.

The UTS ON MOBILE app works on both Android and iPhone. To use this app, you have to activate GPS. You can book general tickets within 5 km radius of any railway station. You will be given a PNR number after booking the general ticket from the UTS ON MOBILE app. You can book 4 tickets on one PNR number. Payment of ticket money can be made in digital mode.

You will have to first download the UTS app from Google PlayStore.

Now enter your name, mobile number and other required information.

After entering all the information, you will have to do your registration on the app.

During registration, an OTP number will be sent to your registered mobile phone.

You will have to enter this OTP number.

Once done, the ID and password of the UTS app will be sent to your mobile phone.

With the help of this login ID and password, you can book tickets.

In 2018, the Indian Railways introduced this new mobile application called ‘UTS on Mobile’ facility for passengers to book and cancelling unreserved/general tickets. The North Central Railway had launched 'UTS on Mobile App' for cashless, paperless and queue-free booking of unreserved tickets.