Government approves price revision for procurement of ethanol from December

New Delhi: The government has announced revision in the price of ethanol procured by public sector oil marketing companies for one year starting December.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval for fixing higher ethanol price derived from different raw materials under the EBP Programme for the forthcoming sugar season 2019-20 during ethanol supply year from 1st December 2019 to 30th November 2020, an official release said.

The price of ethanol from C heavy molasses route be increased from Rs 43.46 per litre to Rs 43.75 per litre. The price of ethanol from B heavy molasses route be increased from Rs 52.43 per litre to Rs 54.27 per litre. The price of ethanol from sugarcane juice/sugar/sugar syrup route has been fixed at Rs 59.48 per litre.

Additionally, GST and transportation charges will also be payable. OMCs have been advised to fix realistic transportation charges so that long distance transportation of ethanol is not disincentivised, the official release said.

“For the first time during 2018, differential price of ethanol based on raw material utilized for ethanol production was announced by the Government. These decisions have significantly improved the supply of ethanol thereby ethanol procurement by Public Sector OMCs has increased from 38 crore litre in ethanol supply year 2013-14 to estimated over 200 crore litre in 2018-19,” it added.