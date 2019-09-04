close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ethanol

Government approves price revision for procurement of ethanol from December

The price of ethanol from C heavy molasses route be increased from Rs 43.46 per litre to Rs 43.75 per litre.

Government approves price revision for procurement of ethanol from December

New Delhi: The government has announced revision in the price of ethanol procured by public sector oil marketing companies for one year starting December.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval for fixing higher ethanol price derived from different raw materials under the EBP Programme for the forthcoming sugar season 2019-20 during ethanol supply year from 1st December 2019 to 30th November 2020, an official release said.

The price of ethanol from C heavy molasses route be increased from Rs 43.46 per litre to Rs 43.75 per litre. The price of ethanol from B heavy molasses route be increased from Rs 52.43 per litre to Rs 54.27 per litre. The price of ethanol from sugarcane juice/sugar/sugar syrup route has been fixed at Rs 59.48 per litre.

Additionally, GST and transportation charges will also be payable. OMCs have been advised to fix realistic transportation charges so that long distance transportation of ethanol is not disincentivised, the official release said.

“For the first time during 2018, differential price of ethanol based on raw material utilized for ethanol production was announced by the Government. These decisions have significantly improved the supply of ethanol thereby ethanol procurement by Public Sector OMCs has increased from 38 crore litre in ethanol supply year 2013-14 to estimated over 200 crore litre in 2018-19,” it added.

Tags:
ethanolOil Marketing CompaniesSugar
Next
Story

IDBI Bank to get Rs 9,300 crore capital infusion from government, LIC

Must Watch

PT1M27S

Mumbai rains: Orange alert issued ahead of high tide