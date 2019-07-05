close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Budget 2019

Government, India, Propose: Nirmala Sitharaman's top words in Budget Speech 2019

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her maiden Union Budget for the Narendra Modi-led NDA government on July 5.  

Government, India, Propose: Nirmala Sitharaman&#039;s top words in Budget Speech 2019

NEW DELHI: In her maiden budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala chartered the roadmap for several sectors in an effort to revive the country's economic growth. She proposed a host of futuristic national schemes under Union Budget 2019-20, harping on the need for heavy investments and a digital economy. Which is why the word 'Government' and 'India' were the most repeated words in the budget speech.

Live TV

Sitharaman uttered 'government' 83 times, followed by 'India' nearly 80 times. 'Up', 'propose', 'year' and 'tax' were the next most common words in the speech.

Here are the top 10 used words by Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget Speech 2019

Word No of times
Government 83
India 80
Up 58
Propose 57
Year 56
Tax 54
Crore 42
Invest 40
Scheme 40
Provide 32

Sitharaman's speech --  the first since the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned for a second term in power – lasted a little over two hours. PM Modi hailed the budget as a "historic step for New India." The budget stressed upon the need for heavy investment in infrastructure, digital economy and job creation in small and medium firms to fulfill the aspiration of making India a 5 trillion dollar economy. 

Union Budget 2019: Full text of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget speech

Underlining the importance of "Make in India", the Finance Minister has proposed a number of initiatives as part of a framework for kick-starting the virtuous cycle of domestic and foreign investments. The Centre will also spend Rs 100 lakh crore on infrastructure upgradation over the next five years.

Read more here.

Tags:
Budget 2019Union Budget 2019India Budget 2019Rail Budget 2019Nirmala Sitharamanword
Next
Story

Union Budget 2019: No change in income tax slab, but super-rich to pay more

Must Watch

PT8M23S

Know what Shazia Ilmi has to say about Union Budget 2019-20