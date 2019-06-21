Government launches grievance cell, call center for Pensioners

New Delhi: With an objective to make life easy for the Pensioners, the government has inaugurated an integrated Grievance Cell and Call Center for Pensioners set up by the Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare.

Inaugurating the Centre, Union minister of state for personnel Jitendra Singh, said, “This is one of the Department’s big announcements in the first 100 days of the Government”.

The Minister said that, in addition to resolving grievances of the pensioners, it will help in value addition to the whole process, as the pensioners will gradually provide inputs and suggestions in the form of feedback that will help the Department in the long run. This centre will also act as pressure on the departments to resolve the problems of the elderly pensioners, he added.

The Minister spoke about initiatives to provide ease of governance such as Digital Life Certificates (DLCs), Anubahv and Bhavishya. He expressed his assurance that these centres will play a productive role in future.