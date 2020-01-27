Government may consider unveiling national logistics policy in Budget 2020

New Delhi: In order to promote seamless movement of goods across the country the government may consider the announcement of national logistics policy in Union budget 2020-21. The logistics division under the commerce ministry is working in the matter and trying to extract a simple policy for the import-export system of India.

The policy, which also aimed at reducing the high transaction cost of traders, may be proposed setting up of a central portal, which will provide end-to-end logistics solutions to companies.

The portal will be a single-window marketplace to link all stakeholders.

The proposed policy will also focus on increasing the warehousing capacity and identify gaps that could be bridged to bring down the cost of logistics for traders.

Besides, there is a proposal to create a national logistics e-marketplace as a one-stop marketplace for exporters and importers, set up a separate fund for start-ups in the logistics sector and to double employment in the sector.

High logistics cost impacts the competitiveness of domestic goods in international markets.

The sources said that effective implementation of the policy would help provide an impetus to trade, enhance export competitiveness, and improve India's ranking in the Logistics Performance Index.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the Budget for 2020-21 on February 1.