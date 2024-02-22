Government Permits Traders To Export 54,760 Tonnes Of Onion To 4 Countries

New Delhi: The government on Thursday granted permission to traders for the export of 54,760 tons onions to Bangladesh, Mauritius, Bahrain, and Bhutan until March 31st.

"We have allowed export of 50,000 tonnes of onion to Bangladesh, 1,200 tonnes to Mauritius, 3,000 tonnes of Bahrain and 560 tonnes to Bhutan with immediate effect," Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh told PTI. (Also Read: Stocks Rebound: Sensex Jumps Over 500 Points, Nifty Hits Fresh)

Traders can export this amount until March 31. The modalities are being worked out, he said. Singh said the decision has been taken following a recommendation from the external affairs ministry. (Also Read: Elon Musk Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize By Norwegian MP Marius Nilsen)

Currently, there is a ban on onion exports till March 31. The ban was imposed on December 8, 2023, in order to boost the domestic supply and check price rise. Singh mentioned that the decision was made based on a suggestion from the external affairs ministry.

"Ban on onion exports has not been lifted. It is in force and there is no change in the status," Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh told PTI. (With PTI Inputs)