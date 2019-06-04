Government releases 3rd advance estimates of production of major crops for 2018-19

New Delhi: The government has released the third advance estimates of production of major crops for 2018-19.

“As per Third Advance Estimates for 2018-19, total Foodgrain production in the country is estimated at 283.37 million tonnes which is higher by 17.62 million tonnes than the previous five years’ (2013-14 to 2017-18) average production of foodgrain,” the epartment of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare said in its release.

Total production of Rice during 2018-19 is estimated at record 115.63 million tonnes. Production of rice has increased by 2.87 million tonnes than the production of 112.76 million tonnes during 2017-18. It is also higher by 7.83 million tonnes than the five years’ average production of 107.80 million tonnes.

Production of Wheat, estimated at record 101.20 million tonnes, is higher by 1.33 million tonnes as compared to wheat production of 99.87 million tonnes achieved during 2017-18. Moreover, the production of wheat during 2018-19 is higher by 6.59 million tonnes than the average wheat production of 94.61 million tonnes.

Production of Nutri / Coarse Cereals estimated at 43.33 million tonnes is marginally higher by 0.24 million tonnes than the average production.

Total Pulses production during 2018-19 is estimated at 23.22 million tonnes which is higher by 2.96 million tones than the Five years’ average production of 20.26 million tonnes. Total Oilseeds production in the country during 2018-19 is estimated at 31.42 million tonnes.The production of oilseeds during 2018-19 is higher by 1.77 million tonnes than the Five years’ average oilseeds production.

With an increase by 20.46 million tonnes over 2017-18, total production of Sugarcane in the country during 2018-19 is estimated at record 400.37 million tonnes. Moreover, the production of sugarcane during 2018-19 is higher by 50.59 million tonnes than the average sugarcane production of 349.78 million tonnes. Production of Cotton estimated at 27.59 million bales (of 170 kg each) and Production of Jute & Mesta estimated at 9.79 million bales (of 180 kg each).