Govt Announces Free LPG Cylinders For Diwali: Check Eligibility & Know How To Apply

New Delhi: The Free Cylinder Scheme has launched just ahead of Diwali with several states preparing to distribute free gas cylinders for the festive season. Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government announced its free gas cylinder scheme. It was followed by Andhra Pradesh which also declared plans to provide free gas cylinders for Diwali.

Free Gas Cylinders Announced for Diwali

Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, the central government has promised free gas cylinders for Diwali to those with gas connections. The Uttar Pradesh government previously announced free cylinders for beneficiaries on Holi and Diwali. This Diwali, 1,84,039 beneficiaries in the state will receive free cooking gas cylinders.

How to avail the benefit?

To avail of this benefit, connection holders will need to pay the full amount for the gas cylinder upfront. Within three to four days, a refund of the amount will be transferred to the consumer’s bank account.

Who Will Receive the Free Gas Cylinder?

This scheme benefits only those consumers who are registered under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana with a verified Aadhaar and have completed the e-KYC process. If you haven’t yet completed your e-KYC, visit your gas agency for Aadhaar verification to become eligible for this benefit.

How to Apply for the Free Cylinder

Following the announcement from the Uttar Pradesh government, Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand have also promised free cylinders for beneficiaries under the Ujjwala Yojana this Diwali. To take advantage of this, you must be registered under the Ujjwala Yojana.

You can apply by visiting your nearest Common Service Center or an LPG distributor. This scheme, primarily designed for women, requires meeting specific eligibility criteria to be enrolled. Beneficiaries under the Ujjwala Yojana already receive cylinders at a lower price than regular consumers, with a subsidy of around Rs 300 per cylinder credited directly to their bank accounts.